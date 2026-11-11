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US House votes to derail impeachment of Defence Secretary Hegseth

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The chamber voted 211 to 204 in favour of a motion to refer the impeachment charges to the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee.

The chamber voted 211 to 204 in favour of a motion to refer the impeachment charges to the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee.

PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON – Republicans in the US House of Representatives banded together on Nov 10 to derail an effort to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The chamber voted 211 to 204 in favour of a motion to refer the impeachment charges to the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee, effectively stopping the effort to impeach Hegseth sponsored by Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie.

Massie was the only Republican who voted against the motion. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.