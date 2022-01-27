US House unveils Bill to better compete with China

WASHINGTON • The House of Representatives has unveiled its legislation to bolster US research and development to better compete with China and aid the domestic semiconductor industry, in a bid to negotiate a final Bill this year with the Senate.

"Major components of this package have already passed the House with overwhelmingly bipartisan votes and we look forward to conferencing this Bill with the Senate to get legislation to the President's desk as soon as possible," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

The Bill is a priority for the Biden administration, particularly the nearly US$52 billion (S$70 billion) in grants and incentives for the semiconductor industry amid a global chip shortage.

"I'm heartened by Congress' bipartisan work so far and its commitment to quick action to get this to my desk as soon as possible," President Joe Biden said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Progress had been stalled since the Senate passed its version of the legislation last June. Two House committees approved Bills with similar elements but they were not packaged together.

The House Bill includes the same US$52 billion in emergency appropriations to help the semiconductor industry that the Senate Bill incorporated as part of the Chips for America Act.

In addition, it also authorises US$45 billion for grants and loans to support supply chain resilience and manufacturing of critical goods in the US.

It also includes climate-related provisions of the House Foreign Affairs' Eagle Act, which aides say are critical to ensuring the US takes the lead on combating climate change.

Those provisions drew the ire of committee Republicans and resulted in that Bill being passed along party lines.

On Tuesday, Republicans signalled that they would oppose the released Bill over several objections, calling the legislation no more than a futile messaging attempt.

BLOOMBERG