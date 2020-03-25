US House Speaker Pelosi says Democrats will review coronavirus Bill

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday (March 25) that the coronavirus relief legislation agreed in the US Senate goes a long way toward meeting the needs of the American people and House Democrats will now review the Bill.

"This bipartisan legislation takes us a long way down the road in meeting the needs of the American people," Ms Pelosi said in a statement.

"While the compromise does not go as far as our Take Responsibility for Workers and Families Act, thanks to the unity and insistence of Senate and House Democrats, the Bill has moved a great deal closer to America's workers."