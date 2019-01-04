US House speaker Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of the Union address on Jan 29

US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi sent the letter to President Donald Trump hours after being elected speaker of the House.
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday (Jan 3) sent a letter to President Donald Trump inviting him to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Jan 29.

Pelosi, a Democrat, sent the letter to the Republican president hours after being elected speaker of the House as the US government was in the 13th day of a partial shutdown over Trump's demand for US$5 billion for a border wall.

"In the spirit of our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 in the House Chamber," Pelosi said in the letter. "I look forward to welcoming you to the Congress."

