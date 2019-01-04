US House speaker Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of the Union address on Jan 29

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday (Jan 3) sent a letter to President Donald Trump inviting him to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Jan 29.

Pelosi, a Democrat, sent the letter to the Republican president hours after being elected speaker of the House as the US government was in the 13th day of a partial shutdown over Trump's demand for US$5 billion for a border wall.

"In the spirit of our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 in the House Chamber," Pelosi said in the letter. "I look forward to welcoming you to the Congress."