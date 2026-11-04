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US House Speaker Mike Johnson will not seek minority leadership post

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US House Speaker Mike Johnson struggled to maintain control of a narrow 218-214 Republican majority after taking on the role three years ago.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson struggled to maintain control of a narrow 218-214 Republican majority after taking on the role three years ago.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Mike Johnson will not run for House minority leader after Republicans lost their House majority in the midterm elections, a source said.
  • Johnson told staff on Nov 4, after Democrats won both the House and Senate on Nov 3, ending the Republican hold under President Donald Trump.
  • The next House Republican leader is unclear, but Ohio conservative Jim Jordan was expected to announce his candidacy later on Nov 4.

AI generated

WASHINGTON – US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson will not run for election as House minority leader, following the loss of his Republican majority in this week’s midterm elections, a source said on Nov 4.

Johnson, who has struggled to maintain control of a narrow 218-214 Republican majority since becoming speaker three years ago, announced his decision to staff on the morning of Nov 4, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Louisiana Republican spent much of the 2026 midterm campaign insisting that Republicans would expand their House majority, only to see Democrats take control of both the House and Senate on Nov 3 in a sweeping repudiation of Republican leadership under President Donald Trump.

It was unclear who would emerge as House Republican leader in an internal party election expected next week.

Conservative Jim Jordan of Ohio was expected to announce his candidacy later on Nov 4. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.