US House sidelines far-right Republican impeachment vote on Biden

WASHINGTON - US House Republicans turned aside an attempt by hardline conservatives to force an impeachment vote against President Joe Biden on Thursday, in the first of what could prove to be a series of impeachment efforts by members of the far right.

The House of Representatives voted 219-208 along party lines to refer a privileged resolution offered by firebrand Representative Lauren Boebert to two congressional committees.

Democrats had hoped to kill the measure outright.

Ms Boebert alleged that Mr Biden violated his oath by failing to enforce immigration laws and secure the US-Mexico border against the synthetic opioid drug fentanyl.

Another hardliner, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, has announced plans for similar impeachment initiatives against Mr Biden, two members of his Cabinet, FBI director Christopher Wray and a US attorney prosecuting participants in the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Some Republicans are eager to impeach Mr Biden as retribution after his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, was twice impeached by the then-Democratic-controlled House, once over Ukraine and once for his actions ahead of the Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The impeachment effort is a new headache for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who is also facing pressure from roughly a dozen hardline Republicans who say they stand ready to block legislation as they seek greater influence over the lower chamber’s agenda.

With Republicans holding a narrow 222-212 House majority, as few as five hardliners can derail any Bill that Democrats oppose unanimously.

Under House rules, privileged resolutions pursued by Ms Boebert and Ms Greene must come up for a vote within two legislative days.