US House plans Israel aid vote and may add on Ukraine, speaker Johnson says

WASHINGTON - Speaker Mike Johnson said the House will vote this week on aid for Israel in the wake of Iran’s attack, and he indicated Ukraine funds could be part of the package.

“The House Republicans and the Republican party understand the necessity of standing with Israel,” Mr Johnson said, on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures.

“The details of that package are being put together now.”

The House failed to pass a standalone US$17.6 billion (S$24 billion) Israel aid package in February when most Democrats along with a handful of conservatives voted against the measure.

Democrats have argued against funding Israel alone for fear that doing so could allow Republicans to allow Ukraine aid to languish.

The speaker has been working to put together an alternative to the Senate-passed US$95 billion package that has funds for Israel, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.

He had been eyeing a vote on that alternative this week and there is added impetus following Iran’s attack on Israel.

Mr Johnson said former president Donald Trump is supportive of supplying Ukraine with loans instead of grants and using Russian assets to pay for new aid. Those elements could be part of the package, he said.

“These are ideas that I think can get consensus,” Mr Johnson said.

Mr Johnson faces an ouster threat from Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene if he allows a vote on Ukraine aid before new restrictions on migration across the US-Mexico border are put in place.

Mr Johnson on April 12 received crucial backing from Trump who spoke against any effort to oust Mr Johnson.

The speaker said on Fox News that he continues to urge President Joe Biden to take executive action to secure the border, indicating he would not try to attach border provisions to the foreign aid measure this week. Mr Biden in recent days has said he is weighing such a move.