US House panel approves charges of power abuse

WASHINGTON • A Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives committee yesterday approved charges of abuse of power and obstruction against Republican President Donald Trump, making it almost certain he will become the third US president in history to be impeached.

The House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to approve an article of impeachment charging Mr Trump with abusing the power of his office to pressure Ukraine to investigate a possible rival in the 2020 presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden.

The panel also backed a second article charging Mr Trump with obstructing Congress' investigation of the scandal.

The full House, where the Democrats hold a majority, is likely to approve the charges next week, completing the impeachment process and sending Mr Trump for trial in the Senate within weeks. However, the Republican-led chamber is unlikely to vote to find the President guilty and remove him from office.

In raucous hearings, Republicans defended Mr Trump and accused Democrats of a politically motivated farce, while the Democrats accused the President of endangering the US Constitution, jeopardising national security and undermining the integrity of the 2020 election by pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July phone call to investigate Mr Biden, the former vice-president.

The abuse of power charge also accuses Mr Trump of freezing nearly US$400 million (S$542 million) in US security aid to Ukraine and offering a possible White House meeting to Mr Zelensky to get him to publicly announce the investigations of Mr Biden and his son, Hunter, who was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

Mr Trump had also asked Ukraine to investigate a debunked theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 US election.

The obstruction charge accuses the President of impeding the House's efforts to investigate the scandal by instructing current and former members of his administration not to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry.

President Trump and Republicans say he did nothing improper in his call with Mr Zelensky, and that there is no direct evidence that he withheld aid or a White House meeting in exchange for a favour.

In a burst of tweets before the House vote, Mr Trump praised the performance of Republicans on the House committee.

"The Republicans House members were fantastic," he tweeted. "It always helps to have a much better case, in fact the Dems have no case at all, but the unity & sheer brilliance of these Republican warriors, all of them, was a beautiful sight to see. Dems had no answers and wanted out!"

REUTERS, WASHINGTON POST