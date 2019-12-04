US House of Representatives takes another step towards impeaching Trump

WASHINGTON - The clock has ticked closer to impeachment for President Donald Trump as the Democratic Party-controlled House Intelligence Committee released a report laying out its case - immediately drawing scathing criticism of the move by the White House which compared it to the "ramblings of a basement blogger".

The 300-page report cited two instances of alleged misconduct by the President: obstruction of the House inquiry, and withholding an official White House meeting and US military aid from Ukraine on condition that its leader investigate Mr Trump's political rival.

"This… chronicles a scheme of the President of the United States to coerce an ally, Ukraine, that is at war with an adversary, Russia, into doing the president's political dirty work," California Congressman Adam Schiff, a Democrat and committee chair, said at a press conference.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham immediately rejected the impeachment inquiry as a "one-sided sham process" that after weeks of private and public testimony from witnesses about the administration's contacts with Ukraine had "failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump".

The report came on the eve of a new set of hearings by the chamber's Judiciary Committee on the applicability of the Constitution's impeachment provision.

And it came a day after the Republican Party, in its own 123-page report, insisted that President Trump had done nothing improper in dealing with Ukraine.

At the centre of the inquiry is a July 25 phone call in which President Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart, Mr Volodymyr Zelensky, to probe debunked allegations about Ukraine's involvement in the 2016 hack of the Democratic National Committee, and to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden's connections in Ukraine. Mr Joe Biden is currently the top contender for the Democratic Party's nomination to face Mr Trump in the November 2020 election.

The 13-9 House Intelligence Committee vote on Tuesday evening to send its report to the Judiciary Committee reflected public opinion in the United States, which is split along partisan lines over whether the President should be impeached by the House and convicted and removed from office by the Senate.

Impeachment looks very probable, or almost certain. Removal from office remains highly unlikely; the Republican Party has a majority in the Senate and there is no sign of a split in the ranks.

"As expected, there will be a partisan impeachment, (it will) fail in the Senate, and Trump will wear it like a badge of honour for his re-election campaign, which he has a fair chance of winning," Dr Robert Manning, resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Scowcroft Centre for Strategy and Security, told The Straits Times.

The drama in Washington trundled on as President Trump attended a summit of the Western military alliance, Nato, in London. The trip comes amid questions on whether the looming impeachment as well as the 2020 election were affecting the American President's standing abroad.

An analyst who asked not to be named told The Straits Times: "The Trump presidency is entering what is referred to as the 'lame duck period', the President's negotiating power and leverage with most countries, even American allies, will be limited."

"Countries like Iran may decide to weather the sanctions hoping to negotiate with a new administration. Others, like China and North Korea may believe a better 'deal' is to be made if they wait till next year."

"Allies, both European and East Asian countries, may also prefer to ignore any pressure by the US, seeking to wait it out till 2020."