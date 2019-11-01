US House formalises process to impeach Trump

WASHINGTON • The United States Congress formally opened a new, public phase of its presidential investigation yesterday as lawmakers voted for the first time to advance the impeachment process against President Donald Trump.

"Today, the House takes the next step forward as we establish the procedures for open hearings conducted by the House Intelligence Committee so that the public can see the facts for themselves," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said shortly before the vote.

The Chamber voted largely along party lines, 232 to 196, to formalise the process, which also provides for opportunities for Mr Trump's counsel to cross-examine witnesses.

The vote was the first formal test of support for the inquiry launched on Sept 24. The impeachment inquiry focuses on whether Mr Trump pressured Ukraine into helping him in his 2020 re-election campaign, a charge he denies.

After the vote, Mr Trump called the impeachment the "Greatest Witch Hunt" in US history. The White House, in reaction to the vote, said: "Democrats have done nothing more than enshrine unacceptable violations of due process into House rules."

The measure calls for public hearings and the release of transcripts from closed-door proceedings. It also outlines what rights Republican lawmakers and Mr Trump himself would have to participate as the process moves ahead.

Republicans have accused Democrats of trampling on Mr Trump's rights and keeping the process too secret.

Representative Jim McGovern, who authored the legislation to be voted on, said as the debate kicked off: "I do not take any pleasure in the need for this resolution."

The chairman of the House Rules Committee said in a House speech: "There is serious evidence that President Trump may have violated the Constitution. This is about protecting our national security and safeguarding our elections."

Representative Tom Cole, the committee's top Republican, complained that rules being set by Democrats for the impeachment procedure mark "a partisan exercise".

"Today's resolution fails to give the minority the same rights as were present during the Clinton impeachment and it fails to offer the same due process protections given to presidents Nixon and Clinton," Mr Cole said, referring to House investigations of former presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

The US Constitution gives the House broad authority to set ground rules for an impeachment inquiry and Democrats say they are following House rules on investigations. They have promised to hold public hearings on the case against Mr Trump.

The impeachment inquiry focuses on a July 25 telephone call, in which Mr Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky to investigate his Democratic political rival Joe Biden, a former US vice-president, and his son Hunter, who had served as a director for Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Mr Trump has denied wrongdoing and called the inquiry a sham.

Lawmakers yesterday planned to hear closed-door testimony from Mr Tim Morrison, the top Russia specialist on Mr Trump's National Security Council. Mr Morrison resigned from his post on Wednesday, a senior administration official said.

Members of the three committees conducting the investigation expect Mr Morrison to fill in more of the details about Mr Trump's dealings with Ukraine. Mr Morrison listened in on the July 25 phone call and said the call "could have been better", according to acting US Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor.

In testimony last week, Mr Taylor also said that Mr Morrison had confided to him on Sept 7 that he had a "sinking feeling" after a phone conversation in which Mr Trump told another ambassador he wanted Mr Zelensky to "go to a microphone and say he is opening investigations of Biden and 2016 election interference".

Committee members have asked a far more prominent player, former national security adviser John Bolton, to appear next week. His lawyer said he was not willing to appear unless a subpoena is issued.

