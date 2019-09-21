US hits Iran's central bank with sanctions

WASHINGTON • The United States has imposed sanctions on Iran's central bank, President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House yesterday, nearly a week after attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia that some US officials have pinned on Teheran.

Mr Trump did not give any other details about the sanctions. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, also speaking to reporters, said the bank was Teheran's last source of funds.

Asked about the possibility of a military response to Iran's alleged attacks, Mr Trump said the US was always prepared and that a military strike was always a possibility.

Iran has denied any involvement in the Sept 14 attack, which shook global oil markets and ratcheted up tensions between Washington and Teheran.

Mr Trump, who was speaking to reporters at the White House alongside visiting Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, has said he wants a peaceful solution to the conflict, even as the Pentagon prepared to present him with a broad range of military options.

In a White House meeting later yesterday, the Republican President would be presented with a list of potential airstrike targets inside Iran, among other possible responses, and he will be warned that military action against the Islamic Republic could escalate into war, according to US officials familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The US alleges Iran carried out the Sept 14 attack which halved Saudi Arabia's oil production and caused prices to spike this week, as Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers unravels after Mr Trump withdrew the United States from the accord over a year ago.

Yemen's Iranian-allied Houthi rebels had claimed responsibility for the assault, but analysts say the missiles used would not have enough range to reach the site from Yemen. The missiles and drones used also resemble Iranian-made weapons, though analysts say more study is needed to definitively link them to Iran.

Yesterday's national security meeting would likely be the first opportunity for a decision on how the US should respond to the attack on a key Middle East ally. Any decision may depend on what kind of evidence the US and Saudi investigators can provide to prove that the cruise missile and drone strikes were launched by Iran, as a number of officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have asserted.

DEFEND INTERESTS The American people can be confident that the United States is going to defend our interest in the region, and we're going to stand with our allies. U.S. VICE-PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE, on options in response to strikes on Saudi Arabia's oil industry.

Iran has denied involvement and warned the US that any attack will spark an "all-out war" with immediate retaliation from Teheran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said yesterday that US-allied Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates seem to wish to "fight Iran to the last American".

Mr Pompeo and Vice-President Mike Pence have condemned the attack on Saudi oil facilities as "an act of war". The US response could involve military, political and economic actions, with military options ranging from no action to airstrikes or less visible moves such as cyber attacks.

US Representative Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat, said on Thursday that if Mr Trump "chooses an option that involves a significant military strike on Iran that, given the current climate between the US and Iran, there is a possibility that it could escalate into a medium to large-scale war, I believe the President should come to Congress".

Meanwhile, state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco yesterday said it was confident full oil production will resume by the end of September from Khurais, one of the two oil sites hit in last Saturday's attacks.

REUTERS, ASSOCIATED PRESS