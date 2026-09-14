US health officials move quickly to deploy medical AI despite concerns
Christina Jewett
- US health officials are rapidly advancing AI use in medicine, deploying AI to diagnose and treat patients despite safety and effectiveness concerns from some experts.
- Silicon Valley investors, especially Vinod Khosla, strongly influence these efforts, promoting AI to replace human doctors and expand care access through companies like Curai Health.
- FDA and Medicare are adapting regulations and pilot programmes for AI medical tools, balancing innovation with risks of autonomous AI prescribing and patient safety issues.
AI generated
WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is accelerating efforts to make artificial intelligence an integral part of medical care in the United States, throwing the resources and support of the federal government into projects that deploy AI agents to diagnose and prescribe treatments to patients.
The multi-front effort at the Department of Health and Human Services has raised concerns among some officials over the past few months that change is moving too quickly, with inadequate evidence of the technology’s safety and effectiveness, according to people who have been involved the discussions. They also worry about outsize influence of Silicon Valley investors who have previously played little role in federal health policy.