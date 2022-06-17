US health advisers back vaccines for children as young as 6 months

WASHINGTON • Advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have unanimously recommended that the agency authorise Covid-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for millions of the youngest Americans.

The committee's recommendation on Wednesday is an important step towards immunising children under the age of five and as young as six months old who have not yet been eligible for the shots.

The FDA is likely to authorise the shots soon. The US government is planning for a June 21 start to its under-five vaccination campaign should the vaccines receive FDA authorisation, White House Covid-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said last week.

Covid-19 is generally more mild in children than adults, but FDA officials told the panel that the number of coronavirus deaths so far in the United States in small children - roughly 442 under age five - "compared terribly" to the 78 deaths reported during the swine flu pandemic of 2019-2010.

"I think we have to be careful that we don't become numb to the number of paediatric deaths because of the overwhelming number of older deaths," FDA official Peter Marks told the panel.

Once the FDA authorises the vaccines for the age group - six months to four years for Pfizer-BioNTech and six months to five years old for Moderna - the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will make its recommendations on use of the shots in young children.

A committee of the CDC's outside advisers is scheduled to meet today and tomorrow.

While many American parents are keen to have their children vaccinated, it is unclear how strong the demand will be for the shots.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorised for children aged five to 11 last October, but only about 29 per cent of that group is fully vaccinated.

Public health officials and experts say that even though a large portion of small children had been infected during the winter surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, natural immunity wanes over time and vaccinations should help prevent hospitalisations and deaths when cases rise again.

The two vaccines are not interchangeable.

Moderna's vaccine for children under six is a two-dose, 25 microgram vaccine, with the shots given about four weeks apart. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the youngest children is a lower dose, three-shot regimen given over at least 11 weeks.

Several panellists at the meeting voiced concerns that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was not substantially protective until children received the third shot, noting that parents might believe their children were protected while awaiting that last dose.

