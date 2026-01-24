Straitstimes.com header logo

US has taken oil from seized Venezuelan tankers, Trump tells NY Post

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

US President Donald Trump said Washington has taken oil that was seized on Venezuelan tankers and will process it in US refineries.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

WASHINGTON – The United States has taken the oil that was on seized Venezuelan tankers and will process it in US refineries.

“Let’s put it this way – they don’t have any oil. We take the oil,” US President Donald Trump said in a New York Post interview that was published on Jan 24.

The oil is being refined in “various places” including Houston, he said.

The US military has seized seven Venezuela-linked tankers since the start of Mr Trump’s month-long campaign to control Venezuela’s oil flows.

Mr Trump said on Jan 20 that his administration had taken 50 million barrels of oil out of Venezuela, and was selling some of it in the open market. REUTERS

More on this topic
US will seek to deter, not dominate, China
US strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat kills two in Pacific
See more on

United States

Donald Trump

New York

Venezuela

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.