US grapples with holding presidential polls amid pandemic

The Democratic Party has postponed the convention to formally name its presidential nominee to August, the latest disruption to the traditional election cycle in the US caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Wisconsin's primary election is still set to go ahead next Tuesday, following a federal judge's decision, despite fears that carrying on with the polls in the midst of a pandemic may pose public health risks or deter voters from turning up.

They are just two of a patchwork of approaches to carrying out elections and highlight the lack of consensus across states and among administrators on how to best assure voters' safety while ensuring the show goes on.

Erring on the side of caution, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced on Thursday that it was pushing back the party convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 13 to Aug 17.

"In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention," the convention's chief executive, Mr Joe Solmonese, said in a statement.

About 50,000 people were expected to attend the convention, a massive made-for-television rally full of hand-shaking, hugging and attendees in very close quarters - something unthinkable in today's Covid-19 climate.

But pushing back the convention by a month will delay the formal crowning of the party's nominee, who will take on President Donald Trump in November. While former vice-president Joe Biden is the front runner and presumptive nominee, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is still in the race for now.

The delay will also give the Democrats less time to unify and pivot to taking on Mr Trump. Nonetheless, the traditional election timetable is already being upended with 15 Democratic primaries delayed, several to June 2.

Other states are moving to expand mail-in voting in time for November, in line with the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations of voting methods that will minimise direct contact with other people and reduce crowd sizes at polling stations.

Public health experts and party officials say there is enough time before the June primary contests, as well as before Nov 3, to implement measures to protect voters.

Brookings Institution senior fellow Elaine Kamarck, who sits on the DNC's rules committee, wrote on the think-tank's website on Thursday: "By June 2, we can hope that states print extra absentee ballots and figure out the procedures needed to move people through a polling place, practise social distancing, and sanitise machines."

There is one thing many commentators agree on: postponing the presidential election is almost unthinkable for the United States, which regards democracy as central to its political identity.

"For more than 200 years, we have held federal elections in the midst of wars and bouts with serious diseases. Whatever the crisis, we have found ways to protect democracy, while maintaining our public safety and security," Mr David Gans, director of the Constitutional Accountability Centre and a constitutional lawyer, wrote in the Slate magazine.

"Rather than postpone or delay crucial elections in which the people sought to select their national leaders, our nation has been committed to ensuring free and fair elections even under periods of great national strain," he added.