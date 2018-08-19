US govt seeks access to suspect's chats in Facebook Messenger

SAN FRANCISCO • The US government is trying to force Facebook to break the encryption in its popular Messenger app so that law enforcement may listen to a suspect's voice conversations in a criminal probe, resurrecting the issue of whether companies can be compelled to alter their products to enable surveillance.

The previously unreported case at a federal court in California is proceeding under seal, so no filings are publicly available, but three people told Reuters that Facebook is contesting the US Department of Justice's demand.

The judge in the Messenger case heard arguments on Tuesday on a government motion to hold Facebook in contempt of court for refusing to carry out the surveillance request, according to the sources.

Facebook and the Department of Justice declined to comment.

The Messenger issue arose in Fresno, California, as part of an investigation of the MS-13 gang.

United States President Donald Trump frequently uses the gang as a symbol of lax US immigration policy and a reason to attack so-called "sanctuary" laws preventing police from detaining people solely to enforce immigration law.

The potential impact of the judge's coming ruling is unclear.

If the government prevails in the Facebook Messenger case, it could make similar arguments to force companies to rewrite other popular encrypted services, such as Signal and Facebook's billion-user WhatsApp, which include both voice and text functions, said some legal experts.

Law enforcement agencies forcing technology providers to rewrite software to capture and hand over data that is no longer encrypted would have major implications for the companies which see themselves as defenders of individual privacy while under pressure from police and lawmakers.

Similar issues came into play during a legal fight in 2016 between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Apple over access to an iPhone owned by a slain sympathiser of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria who had murdered county employees in San Bernardino, California.

REUTERS