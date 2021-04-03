US gives Moderna nod to speed up vaccine output with larger vials

WASHINGTON • The United States drug regulator has given Moderna clearance to speed up output of its Covid-19 vaccine by letting it fill a single vial with up to 15 doses, with the US banking on rapid immunisation to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also authorised those administering vaccines to extract a maximum of 11 doses from the current vials, instead of the 10 previously permitted.

In a statement, Moderna said its vaccine can now be supplied in vials containing 11 or 15 doses, and it expected to begin shipping 15-dose vials in the coming weeks.

"Both of these revisions positively impact the supply of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, which will help provide more vaccine doses to communities and allow shots to get into arms more quickly," said Dr Peter Marks, director of FDA's Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

However, the regulator warned that without proper syringes and needles it may not be possible to extract more than 13 doses from Moderna's 15-dose vials, and more than 10 doses from the current vials.

Moderna has supplied 100 million doses of its vaccine to the US as at Monday. Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson's shots are the other two vaccines approved in the country.

With rising cases and several states even lifting mask mandates and as more infectious variants spread, the health authorities are hoping that the contracts they struck with the currently approved vaccine makers will be enough for the entire population.

US top infectious diseases doctor Anthony Fauci told Reuters on Thursday that the country may not need AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine even if it wins US regulatory approval.

Separately, Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac said yesterday that a third production line for its Covid-19 vaccine has been put into use, doubling its annual capacity of the jabs to two billion doses.

A Sinovac spokesman said the third facility, in Beijing, had started cultivating cells where the coronavirus would be grown, a procedure that could take a relatively long time. Sinovac did not say when it will actually produce two billion doses of the vaccine.

Its CoronaVac vaccine is one of four domestic vaccines given conditional approval by the Chinese authorities, which helps rush emergency drugs to market.

On Wednesday, experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) said an interim analysis of clinical trial data from two Chinese vaccines, including Sinovac's product, showed they demonstrated safety and good efficacy, although more data is still needed.

"Over 200 million doses of CoronaVac have been delivered to over 20 countries, including China," said Sinovac in its latest statement.

Although Sinovac's jab has been approved by domestic regulators, it has yet to receive authorisation by what the WHO considers "a stringent regulatory authority", noted the United Nations health agency's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE