US generates most plastic waste in the world, says report

WASHINGTON • The United States is by far the biggest contributor to global plastic waste in the world, according to a new report submitted to the federal government on Wednesday that called for a national strategy to tackle the growing crisis.

Overall, the US contributed around 42 million metric tonnes (MMT) in plastic waste in 2016 - more than twice as much as China and more than the countries of the European Union combined, according to the analysis.

On average, every American generates 130kg of plastic waste per year, with Britain next on the list at 99kg per person per year, followed by South Korea at 88kg per year.

Entitled "Reckoning with the US role in global ocean plastic waste", the report was mandated by Congress as part of the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act, which became law in December last year.

"The success of the 20th-century miracle invention of plastics has also produced a global scale deluge of plastic waste seemingly everywhere we look," wrote Ms Margaret Spring, who chaired the committee of experts that compiled the report.

Global plastic production rose from 20 MMT in 1966 to 381 MMT in 2015, a 20-fold increase over half a century, the report said.

Initially, attention to ocean waste focused solely on ship and marine-based sources, but it is now known that almost any plastic on land has the potential to reach the oceans via rivers and streams, the report added.

Research has shown that nearly a thousand species of marine life are susceptible to plastic entanglement or to ingesting microplastics, which then make their way through the food web back to humans.

The report said that an estimated 8 MMT of plastic waste enters the world annually, "the equivalent of dumping a garbage truck of plastic waste into the ocean every minute".

At the current rate, the amount of plastics discharged into the ocean could reach up to 53 MMT per year by 2030, roughly half of the total weight of fish caught from the ocean annually, it said.

Part of the reason is that while the generation of plastic waste in municipal solid waste has exploded, particularly since 1980, the scale of recycling has not kept up, resulting in more and more plastic finding its way into landfills.

The report offered a number of steps to address the crisis - especially reducing virgin plastic production.

Other suggested actions include using materials that degrade more quickly and are more easily recycled, the reduction of certain single-use plastics, and improved waste management, such as techniques to remove microplastics from wastewater.

Improving waste capture technology would stop plastics in waterways, while stemming plastic disposal directly into the ocean itself also remains a priority.

"This is the most comprehensive and damning report on plastic pollution ever published," said Dr Judith Enk, president of the Beyond Plastics non-profit organisation.

"It is a code red for plastics in the ocean and documents how litter clean-ups are not going to save the ocean," she continued, adding that it was urgent that policymakers and business leaders read the report and take action.

