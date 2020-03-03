US gears up for spread of virus as New York gets its first case

NEW YORK • Governor Andrew Cuomo said yesterday that he expects the coronavirus to spread in New York, a global hub of commerce and finance, as it deals with its first confirmed case.

"I have been saying for many days, it is not if, but when. We are New York. This is a global situation," he said on CNN.

The city's first confirmed coronavirus case was detected in a healthcare worker, a 39-year-old woman who tested positive after returning from Iran.

United States President Donald Trump was set to meet pharmaceutical executives as Americans grappled with the prospect of a widening epidemic at home. His coronavirus task force, led by Vice-President Mike Pence, was set to meet in the late afternoon yesterday, as Mr Trump departed the White House for an evening rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. Mr Pence and coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx were then due to brief the media.

The US expects a significant jump in tests available to detect the spreading coronavirus, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Sunday.

"We now have 75,000 tests available out there," Mr Azar said on ABC's This Week. "Over the next week, that will expand radically."

The US is ramping up testing to learn how the infection has spread to people who did not visit China, where the outbreak began, or other locations with multiple cases.

California's Santa Clara County reported three new virus cases on Sunday, bringing its total infections to seven. The new cases included a man with chronic health issues and his wife, who recently visited Egypt, along with another woman who also has chronic health issues.

Meanwhile, researchers who examined the genomes of two coronavirus infections in Washington state said the similarities between the cases suggest the virus may have been spreading in the state for weeks. Washington state had the US' first confirmed coronavirus case, which was announced by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Jan 20.

Based on an analysis of the virus' genetic sequence, another case that surfaced in the state which was announced last Friday was probably linked to the first case.

