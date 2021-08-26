US' full approval of Pfizer is 'seismic' shift for legality of vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON • Formal United States approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will make it nearly impossible to successfully challenge mandates by employers, legal experts say.

The decision by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to give full approval to the vaccine is "seismic", said Mr Brian Dean Abramson, an author on vaccine law. He said it will become extremely difficult to challenge the FDA's decision and the mandates that flow from it.

On Monday, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine became the first to secure full FDA validation, prompting calls for governments and private employers to make the shots mandatory. Covid-19 vaccines have been available in the US since December under the emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the FDA. Language in the EUA law states that recipients must be informed of the benefits and risks of the vaccine and given the option to accept or refuse it.

That language raised some uncertainty regarding employer mandates, which are usually considered legal, said Professor Dorit Reiss of UC Hastings Law. "With full approval, that is removed."

Following the FDA announcement, CVS Health, Chevron - the second-largest US oil producer, and Goldman Sachs issued mandates for some employees.

Legal experts said there already was a growing consensus that employers could mandate an emergency vaccine.

During the pandemic, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Department of Justice issued guidance in support of vaccine mandates, provided exceptions were made for medical conditions and religious beliefs.

But emergency vaccine requirements have not gone unchallenged. At least a dozen lawsuits have been filed, mostly by students against colleges, but also by employees fighting allegations of wrongful termination for refusing a shot. Most of the cases prominently feature arguments that vaccines approved on an emergency basis could not be required, seizing on language in the emergency authorisation law that requires consent from the vaccine recipient.

Mr Isaac Legaretta, for example, said he was not told he could refuse the vaccine required by the Dona Ana Detention Centre in New Mexico, where he worked. "Quite the opposite, he was advised that he would be fired if he did so," said his lawsuit, which was filed in February and is pending.

Legal experts said challenges to vaccine mandates will almost certainly persist, particularly against public employers or public universities and colleges, which involve allegations of governments infringing on an individual's constitutional rights.

That argument does not apply to private employers. But as long as the government is requiring the vaccine as a condition of employment or education, legal experts said those will be difficult cases to make. Ms Samantha Monsees, a lawyer with Fisher Phillips, which represents employers, said: "I think based on my workload in the last two days, the FDA approval is going to tip the scales with a lot of employers."

