US firms seek commitment to stable business landscape in dinner date with Xi Jinping

SAN FRANCISCO – The hottest ticket in town this week is a dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

American corporate chieftains are paying thousands of dollars, US media reports say, to attend an event organised by the non-profit National Committee on US-China Relations and the US-China Business Council.

The lure is an opportunity to take a measure of Mr Xi, who is setting foot on American soil for the first time in the Biden presidency.

He is widely expected to make a pitch – and American businesses will be all ears – for more investment into the Chinese economy, which is on a markedly slower track after a listless post-pandemic recovery and seeing an outflow of capital and declining foreign direct investment.

The dinner will take place after the two Presidents hold their first meeting in a year on the sidelines of the annual Apec leaders’ summit on Wednesday. Both are slated to fly into San Francisco on Tuesday.

A business leader who expects to attend the gala event told The Straits Times that he thinks Mr Xi will put out the welcome mat. But US businesses, he added, would need more than just words.

“Yes, it’s a hot ticket for many reasons,” said Mr Charles Freeman, the senior vice-president for Asia at the US Chamber of Commerce, the country’s largest business federation representing thousands of large and small firms.

“It’s the first time that Xi has been in the US for a while, and in a public setting. For business communities, he’s a big customer of ours.

“Anytime the Chinese President is here, there’s a desire to demonstrate interest in the wellbeing and future of the relationship.”

On what he expects Mr Xi to say, Mr Freeman said: “Essentially, words of encouragement. That it’s safe to come back in the water, as it were.”

But there will be greater scrutiny of Mr Xi’s words, given the uncertainty in the Chinese political economy.

“There’s a lot of premium being placed on tangible actions right now by the US business community that demonstrate more than just positive comments,” he said.

In August, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said US companies had complained to her that China has become “uninvestable”, mentioning fines, raids and other actions that had made it risky to do business there.