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US federal workers warned not to telework for Grand Theft Auto VI

Some analysts expect the game to sell 40 million copies on PlayStation and Xbox.

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration on Nov 18 playfully warned federal workers that the release of the highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI does not count as a valid excuse to work from home.

“Reminder: GTA6 coming out is not a basis for situational telework!” the Office of Personnel Management said in a cheeky social media post, acknowledging the seismic buzz over the game’s release.

Players have been waiting more than a decade for the new open-world action title from Rockstar Games, which officially comes out on Nov 19.

It’s already become the best-reviewed video game ever, getting a 99/100 on the review aggregator Metacritic and a 98/100 on OpenCritic as the top-scoring game on both.

Gaming websites IGN and GameSpot each gave GTA VI a perfect 10.

The lighthearted tweet from OPM comes as the administration has kept up pressure on federal employees to work at the office.

President Donald Trump ordered US government workers back to their offices shortly after returning to the White House in 2025, moving to unwind telework arrangements that had become widespread during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bloomberg’s review of the new Grand Theft Auto, called it a “masterpiece.”

Some analysts expect the game to sell 40 million copies on PlayStation and Xbox and generate more than US$3 billion (S$3.87 billion) in revenue in its first four months.

The game took eight years to develop – and the efforts of more than 4,700 people. BLOOMBERG