US Fed cuts rate by half-percentage point to curb virus fallout

WASHINGTON • The US Federal Reserve delivered an emergency half-percentage point interest rate cut yesterday to protect the longest-ever economic expansion from the spreading coronavirus.

"The coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity," the Fed said in a statement yesterday.

"In light of these risks and in support of achieving its maximum employment and price stability goals, the Federal Open Market Committee decided today to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/2 percentage point."

US stocks surged after the cut was announced.

The central bank also said it was "closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy".

The vote for the emergency cut to a range of 1 per cent to 1.25 per cent was unanimous.

The Fed also said in the statement that the "fundamentals of the US economy remain strong".

It acted hours after its chairman Jerome Powell and finance chiefs from the Group of Seven nations said they would "use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks".

That echoed a statement Mr Powell made last Friday.

After opening lower at the start of trading, the S&P 500 spiked more than 1 per cent immediately after the cut was announced.

The move underlines what a fraught moment economic policymakers in the United States and around the world currently face.

The coronavirus has spread across the globe, infecting about 90,000 people.

While most of them are in China, where the infections first surfaced, major outbreaks have also taken hold in South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy, and cases are climbing in other countries.

The virus could exact a heavy economic toll, as it leads to quarantines, shutters factories and hits investor and consumer confidence.

Stocks bled through their worst losses since 2008 last week, but rebounded on Monday as expectations for action from the central bank climbed.

While the Fed can bolster confidence and help to keep borrowing cheap, there are questions about how effective rate cuts will be in counteracting the fallout.

Central banks cannot keep disease from spreading, prevent workers from losing hours at work or mend broken supply chains amid factory delays.

US President Donald Trump, who has no control over monetary policy, has been urging the Fed to lower interest rates, when asked about the virus' fallout.

"As usual, Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve are slow to act," he wrote on Twitter on Monday.

BLOOMBERG, NYTIMES