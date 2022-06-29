US FDA will decide on redesigned Covid-19 vaccines by early July

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - United States regulators plan to decide by early July on whether to change the design of Covid-19 vaccines this autumn in order to combat more recent variants of the coronavirus, with hopes of launching a booster campaign by October, a top Food and Drug Administration official said on Tuesday (June 28).

"The better the match of the vaccines to the circulating strain, we believe, may correspond to improved vaccine effectiveness and potentially to a better durability of protection," Dr Peter Marks, the director of the FDA's Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said at a meeting of outside advisers to the regulator.

The committee is scheduled to vote on a recommendation on whether to make the change later on Tuesday.

The updated shots are likely to be redesigned to fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, experts say.

The exact composition of the retooled shots and whether they also will include some of the original vaccine alongside new components will be considered at the meeting.

Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax are scheduled to present data at the meeting.

All three companies have been testing versions of their vaccines updated to combat the BA.1 Omicron variant that was circulating and led to a massive surge in infections last winter.

Both Moderna and Pfizer with partner BioNTech have said that their respective redesigned vaccines generate a better immune response against BA.1 than their current shots that were designed for the original virus that emerged from China.

They have said that their new vaccines also appear to work against the more recently circulating BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, even though that protection is not as strong as against BA.1.