US FDA rejects closely watched lung cancer drug from China

The US Food and Drug Administration said the global clinical trial had not shown a statistically significant extension in patients’ lives.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected a first-of-its-kind cancer drug that was invented in China, a setback for a medicine that had become a symbol of China’s ascendance as a powerhouse in drug development.

Summit Therapeutics, the Florida company that has been seeking to bring the drug to the US market, disclosed the agency’s decision in a news release on Nov 15 . Summit bought the US rights to the drug from Akeso Biopharma, a Chinese drugmaker that invented the drug in its laboratories and sells it in China.