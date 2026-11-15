US FDA rejects closely watched lung cancer drug from China
Rebecca Robbins
- The US FDA rejected ivonescimab, a lung cancer drug invented by China’s Akeso Biopharma and licensed by Summit Therapeutics, after it failed to show a statistically significant life benefit.
- Summit said the drug delayed cancer growth in a global trial, but the FDA wanted stronger proof of longer survival in patients with advanced lung cancer.
- The setback weakens hopes that ivonescimab could rival Keytruda, though the drug is still being tested in other cancers such as colon, bladder and breast.
AI generated
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected a first-of-its-kind cancer drug that was invented in China, a setback for a medicine that had become a symbol of China’s ascendance as a powerhouse in drug development.
Summit Therapeutics, the Florida company that has been seeking to bring the drug to the US market, disclosed the agency’s decision in a news release on Nov 15. Summit bought the US rights to the drug from Akeso Biopharma, a Chinese drugmaker that invented the drug in its laboratories and sells it in China.