Straitstimes.com header logo

US FDA approves expanded use of Sanofi’s type 1 diabetes drug in children aged 8 to 17

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The FDA first approved Tzield in 2022.

The FDA first approved Tzield in 2022.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

NEW YORK - The US Food and Drug Administration said on June 12 that it has approved the expanded use of Sanofi’s type 1 diabetes injection in children aged eight to 17 years recently diagnosed with stage 3 of the condition.

The FDA had first approved the drug, Tzield, in 2022 to delay the progression of type 1 diabetes from stage 2 to 3 in patients aged eight years and older. Its label was expanded over time.

In April, the regulator approved use of the drug to delay the progression to stage 3 in patients as young as one year of age.

The latest label expansion allows use of the drug in children recently diagnosed with stage 3 of the condition, with the aim of slowing down loss of insulin production.

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition in which the pancreas makes little or no insulin, with stage 3 patients experiencing symptoms such as frequent urination, excessive thirst and fatigue.

Stage 3 patients usually require insulin therapy to manage these symptoms.

Tzield works by targeting the immune response that damages insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, helping preserve the body’s own insulin production for longer.

The latest approval was based on a study of 328 children and teenagers who had been diagnosed within the past six weeks. Patients who received the drug had a smaller decline in insulin-producing cell function than those who received a placebo after about 18 months.

Tzield, however, has been under FDA scrutiny over safety concerns. The drug has a “boxed warning”, the FDA’s most prominent safety warning, after reports of serious, life-threatening cases of viral infections, including Epstein-Barr virus and cytomegalovirus. REUTERS

More on this topic
Ozempic-maker sees Singapore as a platform to pilot treatments for diabetes, obesity
Fatty liver genes combined with diabetes and obesity increase liver cancer risk: S’pore study
See more on

United States

Health and well-being

Diabetes

US Food and Drug Administration

Public health and hygiene

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.