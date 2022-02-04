US faces snags in bid to speed up at-risk Afghan evacuations

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A lack of flights and the search for a new US reception centre are among the hurdles facing the White House as it races to speed up the evacuation of at-risk Afghans from their homeland, according to a senior US official and others familiar with the new plan.

Other obstacles include difficulties in obtaining passports and an affordable housing shortage in the United States, they said.

The plan's goal "is just to make this more enduring and less of an emergency operation", the senior US official said in describing the revamp, requesting anonymity to discuss internal operations.

The Biden administration has been under pressure to speed up Operation Allies Welcome from lawmakers, veterans groups and others angry that tens of thousands of Afghans who worked for the US government and others at risk of Taliban retaliation were left behind when the last US troops departed in August after 20 years of war.

Human rights organisations and the United Nations say the Taliban has stepped up detentions, abductions and killings.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Sayed Khosti has rejected the accusation of reprisal killings, saying no evidence had been presented.

"People left behind are getting more and more desperate and we're going to start seeing more of the consequences of that, whether mass movement of refugees or meeting grim fates in Afghanistan," said a second senior US official.

Advocacy groups say Washington should ensure the new plan will not suffer the types of setbacks that have hampered Afghan arrivals.

"We want to see enough resources applied to these issues so that even if one area fails or falters for a moment, there are options to make sure the pipeline isn't cut off," said Shawn VanDiver, a Navy veteran and president of #AfghanEvac, a coalition of advocacy groups.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered that up to US$1.2 billion (S$1.6 billion) be made available for the effort, the largest operation of its kind since the Vietnam era. About 80,000 Afghans have been resettled since August.

The new plan calls for shifting the processing of Afghan evacuees for admission to the United States from reception centers on US military bases that are being closed to a base in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Flights are 'main challenge'

But two US-chartered Qatar Airways flights a week from Kabul to Qatar's al Udeid military base are needed, with the goal of adding more flights, the US official said.

The flights are the "main challenge," said the official.

Differences between Qatar and the Taliban triggered a suspension of regular charters before Christmas.

"We're hoping we can get to regular order," the US official said.