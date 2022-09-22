US faces shortage of Moderna's bivalent boosters

NEW YORK - Some pharmacies are reporting shortages of Moderna's new bivalent booster shot for Covid-19, as one factory used in producing the vaccine remains offline following a safety inspection.

The US government supply of Moderna's shots is currently limited, causing appointments for the shots to vary across the country, a Walgreens Boots Alliance pharmacy spokesman said.

Meanwhile, CVS Health said some of its pharmacies have used all of the updated shots they received from the government, and the company is trying to get more doses.

Moderna has been coping without one of its vaccine-manufacturing facilities, which has not been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to make the new booster shots.

The FDA said in a statement on Tuesday it recently inspected a facility of pharmaceutical company Catalent that contracted with Moderna to produce its shots.

Moderna tapped Catalent in June 2020 to fill and package its Covid-19 vaccine at a site in Bloomington, Indiana.

The FDA said that it would release some batches of Moderna's vaccine made at the Catalent facility "following a careful review of information provided by Moderna about the manufacture of these batches".

The FDA has not released any information on what inspectors found during the inspection.

"The safety of the American public is our top priority, and the FDA continues to work to ensure that batches of the updated Moderna Covid-19 vaccine bivalent booster meet our expectations for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality," the agency said.

A Moderna spokesman on Tuesday said the company is working closely with the US government to deliver "significant amounts" of updated boosters amid "high demand in certain areas of the country".

Moderna expects the supply constraints to be resolved in the coming days and said it is still on pace to deliver 70 million doses of its booster by the end of the year.

New formulations targeting the original coronavirus strain and the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants started rolling out in September, testing Americans' demand for another round of shots.

Immunisation rates have fallen with every new booster offered.

Pharmacies are not seeing any supply issues with Pfizer-BioNTech's updated Covid-19 vaccine.

As at Sept 14, the US government had made about 35 million booster shots available for states and jurisdictions to order, of which 30 million were Pfizer's shots and five million were Moderna's, according to e-mails sent to local health departments by the US Department of Health and Human Services.

BLOOMBERG