US F-35 jet deliveries to resume after Chinese alloy ban waived

WASHINGTON - Deliveries of Lockheed Martin's F-35 will resume after the Pentagon's acquisitions chief issued a "national security" waiver from a ban on a Chinese alloy used in a component on the fighter jet.

The component - a magnet in a device supplied by Honeywell International - has been used in the plane since 2003. After the Chinese alloy was discovered, the Pentagon suspended deliveries of new F-35s in September, citing regulations on "speciality metals".

Undersecretary of defence for acquisition William LaPlante signed the waiver to allow deliveries of aircraft to resume despite the banned alloy, he said in a statement released on Saturday.

Lockheed said Honeywell has found an "alternative US source" for the alloy that will be used in the production of future aircraft starting November.

Eighteen aircraft were held as part of the delivery pause, Lockheed said in a statement on Saturday.

The waiver, signed last Friday, lets the Pentagon accept 126 aircraft in current production contracts that run till Oct 31, 2023.

"Acceptance of the aircraft is necessary for national security interests," Dr LaPlante said.

The Defence Department's F-35 programme office has said the part has no technical flaw and poses no security risk to the US' top stealth fighter.

Rather, it is a question of supply-chain security and why the banned alloy was not detected by Honeywell. The part was provided to a Honeywell subcontractor by a lower-tier supplier, Lockheed has said.

US law and Pentagon acquisition regulations prohibit the use of speciality metals or alloys made in China, Iran, North Korea or Russia.

The Defence Contract Management Agency reported the violation to the F-35 programme office on Aug 19.

The episode is not unprecedented: A decade ago, the Pentagon granted a waiver to Honeywell to use Chinese magnets in other F-35 components, saying the programme, already beset by delays and cost overruns, would have been slowed even more otherwise.

The F-35 programme has more than 1,700 suppliers from around the world, according to Lockheed.

