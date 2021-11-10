US eyes projects to counter Belt and Road Initiative

WASHINGTON • The United States plans to invest in five to 10 large infrastructure projects around the world next January as part of a broader Group of Seven (G-7) programme to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative, a senior US official said.

A US delegation led by President Joe Biden's Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh identified at least 10 promising projects in Senegal and Ghana during a series of "listening tours" last week, the official said.

Officials are meeting government and private-sector leaders as they hunt for projects to be funded under the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative launched by the G-7 rich democracies in June.

Plans could be finalised during a G-7 meeting next month, the official said.

A US delegation visited Ecuador, Panama and Colombia during a similar tour early last month, with another slated to visit Asia before the year end, the official said, without naming any specific Asian countries.

The G-7 B3W initiative is aimed at partially raising the US$40 trillion (S$53.9 trillion) in infrastructure investment that developing countries will need by 2035, and providing an alternative to problematic lending practices by China, officials have said.

The United States will offer developing countries "the full range" of US financial tools, including equity stakes, loan guarantees, political insurance, grants and technical expertise to focus on climate, health, digital technology and gender equality, the official told reporters.

The effort is seeking to "identify flagship projects that could launch by the start of next year", the official said.

Ms Emily Horne, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said Mr Biden sought to advance the initiative during a meeting on the sidelines of the COP26 UN climate conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other G-7 partners.

The administration official said senior officials in Senegal and Ghana welcomed US assurances that unlike China, the world's largest creditor, the US would not require non-disclosure agreements or collateral agreements that could result in later seizure of ports or airports.

When asked about the project during a routine press briefing yesterday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said there was "enormous space" for infrastructure cooperation.

"Different initiatives don't offset or replace each other," Mr Wang told reporters. "The world needs efforts to build bridges... We need to advance connectivity, not decoupling."

REUTERS