US extends ban on investments in firms linked to Chinese military

WASHINGTON • The Trump administration has strengthened an executive order barring US investors from buying securities of alleged Chinese military-controlled companies, following disagreement among US agencies about how tough to make the directive.

The Treasury Department published guidance clarifying that the executive order, released last month, would apply to investors in exchange-traded funds and index funds as well as subsidiaries of Chinese firms designated as owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

Posted on the Treasury website on Monday, the release came after the media reported that a debate was raging within the Trump administration over the guidance. The State and Defence departments had pushed back against a bid by the Treasury to water down the executive order, a source said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said the announcement "ensures US capital does not contribute to the development and modernisation of the People's Republic of China's military, intelligence, and security services".

China's Foreign Ministry yesterday said Beijing is firmly opposed to the "smearing of China's military-civilian integration strategy".

"Politicising economy and trade, abusing the power of the state, stretching the concept of national security, such actions go against the principles of market competition and international trade that the United States has always prided itself with," the ministry spokesman's office said.

The November executive order sought to give teeth to a 1999 law that mandated the Defence Department compile a list of Chinese military firms. The Pentagon has so far designated 35, including oil company CNOOC and China's top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

Separately, President Donald Trump has signed a law that authorises US sanctions on Chinese officials if they interfere in Tibetan Buddhists' selection of the next Dalai Lama.

Congress approved the Tibetan Policy and Support Act amid growing concern that Beijing will seek to handpick a successor to the exiled 85-year-old spiritual leader, hoping that the movement for greater freedoms in the Chinese-ruled Himalayan region will wither away without its charismatic figurehead.

Beijing said in January that the Act "grossly interferes in China's internal affairs" after the House of Representatives passed it 392-22.

The Tibet Act states that it is US policy that the selection, education and veneration of the Dalai Lama and other respected monks are "exclusively spiritual matters that should be made by the appropriate religious authorities within the Tibetan Buddhist tradition".

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE