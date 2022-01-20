US examining Alibaba's cloud unit for national security risks

WASHINGTON • The Biden administration is reviewing e-commerce giant Alibaba's cloud business to determine whether it poses a risk to US national security, according to three people briefed on the matter, as the government ramps up scrutiny of Chinese technology companies' dealings with US firms.

The focus of the investigation is on how the company stores US clients' data, including personal information and intellectual property, and whether the Chinese government could gain access to it, according to the people. One of them said the potential for Beijing to disrupt access by US users to their information stored on Alibaba cloud is also a concern.

US regulators could ultimately choose to force the company to take measures to reduce the risks posed by the cloud business or prohibit Americans at home and abroad from using the service altogether.

The US-listed shares of Alibaba fell nearly 3 per cent before the market opened on Tuesday.

Former president Donald Trump's Commerce Department was concerned about Alibaba's cloud business, but the Biden administration launched the formal review after he took office last January, according to one of the three people and a former Trump administration official.

Alibaba's cloud business in the United States is small, with annual revenue of less than an estimated US$50 million (S$67.5 million), according to research firm Gartner.

But if regulators ultimately decide to block transactions between American firms and Alibaba Cloud, it would damage the bottom line of one of the Chinese company's most promising businesses and deal a blow to the reputation of the company as a whole.

A Commerce Department spokesman said the agency does not comment on the "existence or non-existence of transaction reviews". The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

Alibaba declined to comment. It did flag similar concerns about operating in the US in its most recent annual report, saying American firms that have contracts with Alibaba "may be prohibited from continuing to do business with us, including performing their obligations under agreements involving our... cloud services".

The probe into Alibaba's cloud business is being led by a small office within the Commerce Department known as the Office of Intelligence and Security.

It was created by the Trump administration to wield broad new powers to ban or restrict transactions between US firms and Internet, telecoms and tech companies from "foreign adversary" nations such as China, Russia, Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Venezuela.

The office has been particularly focused on Chinese cloud providers, one of the sources said, amid growing concern over the potential for data theft and access disruption by Beijing.

The Trump administration issued a warning in August 2020 against Chinese cloud providers including Alibaba, "to prevent US citizens' most sensitive personal information and our businesses' most valuable intellectual property... from being stored and processed on cloud-based systems accessible to our foreign adversaries".

Cloud servers are also seen as ripe for hackers to launch cyber attacks because they can conceal the origin of the strike and offer access to a vast array of client networks.

While there are scant public cases of the Chinese government compelling a tech company to turn over sensitive customer data, indictments of Chinese hackers reveal their use of cloud servers to gain access to private information.

For example, hackers connected to the Chinese Ministry of State Security penetrated HPE's cloud computing service and used it as a launch pad to attack customers, plundering reams of corporate and government secrets for years.

Alibaba, the world's fourth largest cloud provider according to research firm Canalys, has about four million customers and describes its cloud business as its "second pillar of growth".

It saw a 50 per cent rise in revenue to US$9.2 billion in 2020, though the division accounts for just 8 per cent of overall sales.

It has boasted business links with units of top US companies including Ford Motor, IBM's Red Hat, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, according to press releases.

While the sweeping Trump-era powers do not cover foreign subsidiaries of US companies, US regulators have previously found ways to link them to their US parent companies, which can in turn be subject to restrictions.

REUTERS