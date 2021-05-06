US ex-cop convicted of George Floyd's murder seeks new trial

MINNEAPOLIS • Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin asked a judge on Tuesday for a new trial, court records showed, two weeks after he was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the killing of Mr George Floyd.

In a series of motions filed to District Court Judge Peter Cahill, attorney Eric Nelson said his client was deprived of a fair trial, adding there was prosecutorial and jury misconduct, errors of law at trial, and that the verdict was contrary to the law.

On April 20, a 12-member jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty on all three counts he faced after considering three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses, including bystanders, police officials and medical experts. The charges were second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

In a confrontation captured on video, Chauvin, a white veteran of the police force, pushed his knee into the neck of Mr Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in handcuffs, for more than nine minutes on May 25 last year. Chauvin and three officers were trying to arrest Mr Floyd, accused of using a fake US$20 (S$27) bill to buy cigarettes.

Mr Floyd's death led to protests in the United States and abroad about excessive use of force by police against people of colour.

Mr Nelson said the court abused its discretion when it did not grant his motion for a change of venue and when it did not sequester the jury. He also said the court abused its discretion when it denied his initial motion for a new trial based on the enormous publicity the trial received, threatening its fairness.

The day before the jury reached its verdict, Judge Cahill harshly criticised US Representative Maxine Waters' remarks on the case, saying she might have given the defence grounds for appeal in the event of a conviction.

After the jury was sequestered, President Joe Biden also commented on the trial, saying that he hoped "the verdict is the right verdict". Mr Nelson also accused the Minnesota state prosecutors of misconduct when they disparaged the defence and said the court failed his client when it did not force Mr Morries Hall, who was in the car with Mr Floyd when police arrived, to testify.

A photo circulated by several news organisations has also raised questions about the impartiality of one juror, Mr Brandon Mitchell. The photo shows him wearing a T-shirt with the words "get your knee off our necks" around a picture of Martin Luther King Jr.

Mr Nelson did not mention Mr Mitchell directly in the court filing, but requested the court to hold a hearing to impeach the verdict based on the grounds that the "jury committed misconduct".

REUTERS