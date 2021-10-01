US, EU agree to join hands on China, tech industry, chip supply

PITTSBURGH/WASHINGTON • The United States and European Union have agreed to deepen transatlantic cooperation to strengthen semiconductor supply chains, curb China's non-market trade practices and take a more unified approach to regulating big, global technology firms.

With the US and Europe trying to restrain the growing power of American tech giants such as Alphabet's Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon, such cooperation would make it harder for the US tech industry to fight new rules.

Launching a new forum, the US-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC), senior Cabinet officials from both continents also pledged to cooperate on the screening of investments on export controls for sensitive dual-use technologies and on the development of artificial intelligence (AI).

A statement issued after the meetings did not mention China, but said: "We stand together in continuing to protect our businesses, consumers and workers from unfair trade practices, in particular those posed by non-market economies, that are undermining the world trading system."

The meetings were led by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis and European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager.

They met in a robotics and AI technology development centre built inside a former steel rolling mill topped with solar panels, a symbol of Pittsburgh's post-industrial rebirth as a tech hub.

The US and EU governments backed a joint declaration to strengthen semiconductor supply chains, focusing initially on easing short-term supply bottlenecks and later on identifying longer-term vulnerabilities and "strengthening our domestic semiconductor ecosystems, from research, design to manufacturing, with a view to improving resilience".

EU officials said the meeting's participants did not discuss one of the biggest transatlantic trade irritants - US tariffs on steel and aluminium that have prompted retaliatory EU duties on US bourbon whisky and motorcycles.

Ms Vestager, who has taken a tough stance on the US tech industry for years, said the discussions on AI were among the meeting's biggest takeaway.

"Minds are meeting for artificial intelligence to be trustworthy, to be human-centred, and to have a risk-based approach," she told reporters after the meeting.

The new tech and trade council has formed 10 working groups to deepen cooperation on these areas and others that include climate and clean technologies, communications technology security, and misuse of technology to repress human rights.

EU officials said a second TTC meeting would likely take place in the spring of next year in Europe.

REUTERS