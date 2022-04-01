US envoy to Moscow says Russia ties sunk to 'Mariana Trench' depths

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made Mr John Sullivan's tough job as US envoy to Moscow even harder as he grapples with the Kremlin's nuclear sabre-rattling and threats to sever relations while keeping his embassy running on one-tenth the normal staff.

"It was really bad two and a half years ago," Mr Sullivan remembered of his arrival in January 2020. "It's gotten worse."

Severe staff cuts imposed by Russia's government have not yet forced him to clean embassy toilets or buff floors, as rumoured in Washington, though he said he knows how to do both.

The loquacious grandson of Irish immigrants expounded this week in an interview about being Washington's man in Moscow five weeks into a war in which US-supplied arms are killing his host nation's troops and sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies are devastating Russia's economy.

Until now, he said, his meetings with Russian foreign ministry officials have "not been personally insulting or hostile," nor has there been a serious backlash against the embassy.

"The security situation here isn't that much different from what it was a month ago, six months ago," he said via video call from a spartan office overlooking an embassy courtyard dusted with fresh snow. "But that could change at the discretion of the host government in a minute."

Mr Sullivan is dealing with circumstances that no previous US ambassador to Russia faced, said Mr John Herbst, a former US envoy to Ukraine with the Atlantic Council think tank. "We are truly in a period of hostile relations with Moscow."

US-Russian ties already were at their post-Cold War iciest when former US President Donald Trump tapped Mr Sullivan for one of the most difficult jobs in US diplomacy, one previously held by luminaries such as John Quincy Adams and George Kennan.

The rivals were engaged in tit-for-tat expulsions and a diplomatic visa feud, with Moscow ordering the closure of the US consulate in St. Petersburg in March 2018. The consulates in Vladivostok and Yekaterinburg were shut after he arrived, leaving the embassy as the only operating US mission in Russia.

But its staff has shrunk from some 1,200 in 2017 to around 130, about half of them Marines and other security guards.

The sides also were at odds over issues ranging from Syria's civil war and the Kremlin's seizure of Crimea and backing of separatists in Ukraine's east to US sanctions slapped on Russia for trying to sway the 2016 presidential vote to Mr Trump.

As relations deteriorated, Mr Trump's Democratic successor, Mr Joe Biden, decided to retain Mr Sullivan, an establishment Republican lawyer who does not speak Russian but whose affection for Russia dates to his childhood admiration of the Soviet hockey team.

In April 2021, Washington recalled Mr Sullivan for consultations after Russia's envoy was summoned to Moscow.