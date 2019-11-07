US envoy ties aid for Ukraine to probe request in new testimony

WASHINGTON • US diplomat Gordon Sondland said he told a Ukrainian official that Ukraine would likely not get nearly US$400 million (S$543 million) in security aid unless it pursued investigations demanded by US President Donald Trump, revising earlier testimony to the Trump impeachment inquiry.

Mr Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, who had testified last month to the Democratic-led congressional inquiry, offered new details to lawmakers on Monday after his memory was "refreshed".

The details appeared to bolster the initial whistle-blower complaint that led to the investigation.

The testimony also corroborated what other witnesses said about Mr Trump having sought to pressure Ukraine into conducting investigations that appeared to be aimed at helping his re-election campaign.

The impeachment inquiry is focused on a July 25 phone call in which Mr Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open an investigation into former US vice-president Joe Biden, leading contender for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 election, and Mr Biden's son Hunter.

Mr Hunter Biden was on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which had been investigated for corruption.

Mr Trump has denied wrongdoing, and the White House said the Sondland transcript undermined the impeachment inquiry.

Mr Sondland had sent a text message in September in which he said Mr Trump insisted there were "no quid pro quos".

In his new statement, he said that by the beginning of September, "in the absence of any credible explanation", he concluded that the withheld aid was linked to Mr Trump's demand that Ukraine publicly acknowledge an investigation.

Mr Sondland said he told a Ukrainian presidential adviser that "resumption of US aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks".

Mr Sondland submitted the supplemental testimony on Monday after testimony by other officials, including Mr William Taylor, the top US diplomat at the embassy in Kiev.

Congressional Democrats also released testimony from Mr Kurt Volker, Mr Trump's former special representative for Ukraine negotiations. Mr Volker detailed the role of Mr Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani as a conduit between Washington and Kiev.

Separately, on Tuesday, House investigators released text messages from Mr Taylor in which he expressed concerns to Mr Volker that he was "struggling" with a decision to take the Ukraine job because he was worried whether anyone could "succeed with the Giuliani-Biden issue swirling for the next 18 months".

In another message on Aug 12, Mr Taylor discussed a draft statement that Ukraine was opening a "transparent and unbiased investigation of all available facts and episodes".

The next day, Mr Volker said that Ukraine should insert into the proposed statement that the planned investigation would include issues "involving Burisma and the 2016 elections" - a reference to a discredited theory that Ukraine, not Russia, was behind the interference in the 2016 US election.

