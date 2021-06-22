US envoy hopes for dialogue with N. Korea as nuke talks stall

SEOUL • The United States' new top envoy for North Korea yesterday said he looks forward to a "positive response soon" on dialogue from Pyongyang.

US special representative for North Korea Sung Kim is in the South Korean capital Seoul for a five-day visit, amid an impasse in denuclearisation talks with Pyongyang, with no word of any planned bids to contact the North.

"We continue to hope that the DPRK will respond positively for our outreach and our offer to meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions," Mr Kim said, using the initials of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Mr Kim arrived last Saturday, a day after North Korean state media reported that leader Kim Jong Un had urged preparation for both dialogue and confrontation with the United States.

"We will be prepared for either, because you know, we are still waiting to hear back from Pyongyang for a meeting," the US envoy said. "Hopefully, dialogue indicates that we will get a positive response soon."

He added that, meanwhile, the US will continue to enforce UN Security Council resolutions that have imposed sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear weapons programme and urge other countries to do the same.

Mr Kim, who doubles as ambassador to Indonesia, had back-to-back meetings with South Korea's top nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk, as well as a trilateral session involving their Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi.

Mr Noh said he and Mr Kim discussed ways to cooperate and facilitate the prompt resumption of dialogue with North Korea.

Mr Noh and Mr Funakoshi were also scheduled to have a bilateral meeting to discuss North Korea.

Mr Kim's appointment came after President Joe Biden's administration conducted a review of North Korea policy that concluded Washington would seek to find "calibrated and practical" ways of inducing Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons.

The US said on Sunday that it saw the North Korea leader's comments as an "interesting signal," but added that Washington was still waiting for direct communication from Pyongyang to start any talks relating to denuclearisation.

China is North Korea's only major ally, and is seen as a key player in any efforts to resolve tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear programme.

In a rare op-ed published in North Korea's main state newspaper yesterday, China's top envoy to Pyongyang, Mr Li Jinjun, emphasised the long-standing ties between the two countries.

With the relationship between China and North Korea at a new starting point, they will strengthen communication at every level and boost cooperation to "contribute to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity", Mr Li wrote.

