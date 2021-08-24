US enlists 6 airlines for Kabul evacuation

WASHINGTON • The United States has enlisted the help of six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington seeks to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul.

The Pentagon said on Sunday it called up 18 civilian aircraft from United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air and others to carry people from temporary locations after they landed following flights from Afghanistan, leaning on the industry it last called on during the Iraq War in 2003.

The move highlights the difficulty Washington is facing in carrying out the evacuations following the Taleban's swift takeover of Afghanistan. Thousands of people remained outside the Kabul international airport on Sunday hoping to be evacuated as Taleban gunmen beat back crowds.

"It's a programme that was designed in the wake of the Berlin airlift after World War II to use commercial aircraft to augment our airlift capacity," President Joe Biden said in an address from the White House on Sunday afternoon, adding that airlines had voluntarily signed up for the programme.

Mr Biden said the flights would bring people from "staging locations" like Qatar and Germany to the US or a third country. He called it the initial stage of the programme. "None of them will be landing in Kabul," he said.

American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and privately held Omni Air will provide three planes each. There are also two from Hawaiian Airlines, and four from United Airlines.

American Airlines and Delta were to start relief flights yesterday and, along with the other carriers, said they welcomed the call to aid the US military amid the humanitarian crisis.

Mr Biden said the operation should have only a minimal effect on commercial flights.

In the 12 hours up to 2pm on Sunday, about 3,400 people were evacuated from Kabul on 39 coalition aircraft, including commercial airlines, and 1,700 others on eight US military flights, according to the White House. Altogether, about 30,300 people have been evacuated since Aug 14, it added.

The US last utilised the "Civil Reserve Air Fleet" in the period leading up to and including the invasion of Iraq and prior to that, the 1991 Gulf War.

The limited number of aircraft is just one of the issues facing the evacuation from Afghanistan that has seen evacuees being sent to a dozen countries.

Officials have said they are also frustrated with slow processing by the Department of Homeland Security and State Department, and there is increasing concern about security in Kabul.

The US and its allies have brought in several thousand troops to manage the evacuations of foreign citizens and vulnerable Afghans, but have stayed away from areas outside Kabul airport.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN that Washington had "secured the capacity to get large numbers of Americans safe passage through the airport and onto the airfield" in Afghanistan, but gave no details.

REUTERS