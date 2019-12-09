US engagement in S-E Asia vital: Ng Eng Hen

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said that Singapore views the continued engagement of the United States in South-east Asia as important.

This belief is why Singapore recently renewed an agreement that allows American ships and planes to use the Republic's military air and naval bases for another 15 years until 2035, he said at a national security forum in California last Saturday.

In his speech, Dr Ng lauded Singapore-US defence ties, which took a step forward last Friday with the signing of a deal which gives the Republic of Singapore Air Force a training base for its F-15 fighter pilots in the US territory of Guam.

Singapore and America's defence relationship is based on both countries' mutual openness to ideas and people, and their common quest for an open, inclusive global order, he added.

