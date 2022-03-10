US energy secretary urges companies to boost oil, gas output

HOUSTON (REUTERS) - Any oil and gas company that can increase supply should do so quickly due to the growing energy crisis following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Wednesday (March 9).

Russia exports roughly 4 million to 5 million barrels of crude a day, more than any other nation other than Saudi Arabia.

With global demand exceeding pre-pandemic levels, markets were already tight before the Feb 24 invasion and since then, prices have soared with global benchmark Brent crude this week touching US$139 a barrel, its highest since 2008.

"In this moment of crisis we need more supply," Granholm told attendees at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston. "Right now we need oil and gas production to rise to meet current demand."

Granholm said the Biden administration has been reaching out to partners around the world to try to encourage additional output.

On Wednesday, the United Arab Emirates, one of the most influential members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, said it would consider raising output.

"We favour production increases and will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher production levels," Ambassador Yousuf Al Otaiba said in a statement tweeted by the UAE Embassy in Washington. Later in the day, however, UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei, said the country is committed to the OPEC+ agreement and its existing monthly production adjustment mechanism.

OPEC and its allies has been slowly restoring 5.8 million barrels per day of crude supply cuts due to the pandemic at a rate of 400,000 bpd every month, but has so far resisted calls to raise that output, citing limited spare capacity.

Granholm said President Joe Biden's administration wants to act as a partner with the energy industry, which has complained about the White House's push to hasten the transition to a lower-carbon economy.

On Tuesday, Biden banned Russian oil imports, a move that received some praise from several energy executives at CERAWeek in Houston. The White House had already imposed a series of sanctions on Russia that were affecting its vast oil and gas industry since it invaded Ukraine.

Granholm acknowledged that it was hard to balance the need for more oil and gas with the importance of transitioning to renewable energy to fight global warming.

"We have to still reckon with the impact of climate change," said Granholm, who previously was the governor of Michigan. "We can walk and chew gum at the same time." The two largest US oil producers welcomed the secretary's comments.

The industry is focused on "providing affordable, reliable and ever cleaner energy to enable human progress," said the Chevron vice president of Lower Carbon Energies, Jeff Gustavson. "Very happy to hear her say that. It is going to take time."