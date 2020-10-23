US election campaign hots up in toss-up states

United States President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in key toss-up states this week, with the presidential election just 12 days away.

Mr Trump visited Pennsylvania and North Carolina for rallies on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He said in North Carolina that the news media's intensive coverage of the coronavirus pandemic has one purpose: "That's all they put on, because they want to scare the hell out of everyone."

Mr Trump added: "That pandemic is rounding the corner. They hate it when I say it."

Mr Obama, on the stump for Mr Trump's challenger Joe Biden, visited Pennsylvania on Wednesday, where he attacked Mr Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Donald Trump isn't suddenly going to protect all of us. He can't even take the basic steps to protect himself," Mr Obama said.

Mr Biden's running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, also campaigned in North Carolina on Wednesday.

The handful of battleground states are getting a lot of attention as they could decide if Mr Trump wins a second term, or Mr Biden becomes the 46th US president.

Mr Trump and Mr Biden will face off in their second and final presidential debate on Thursday night (9am today Singapore time).

The Real Clear Politics analytical website's projections show Mr Biden ahead in the Electoral College with a projected 232 votes, with a majority of 270 required to win the White House. President Trump has 125 projected votes.