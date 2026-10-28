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US Education Secretary spends US$43,000 on new furniture even as she looks to close dept

US Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s team said her current furniture is worn out and “cannot be configurationally or aesthetically integrated into the agency’s new office space”.

WASHINGTON – US Education Secretary Linda McMahon plans to spend US$43,000 (S$55,000) on new furniture for her government office, a work space makeover that comes as she lobbies Congress to shut down her department.

McMahon’s team has informed Congress that her current furniture is worn out and “cannot be configurationally or aesthetically integrated into the agency’s new office space”, according to Education Department records reviewed by The New York Times that have not been publicly disclosed.