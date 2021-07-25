US drops visa fraud cases against Chinese scientists

WASHINGTON • A US Justice Department programme aimed at protecting American technology from China dropped five prosecutions of Chinese scientists after a draft of an internal FBI analysis questioned a main premise for the investigations, according to court documents.

The "China Initiative" had been criticised by civil liberties advocates as racially biased, and judges in several court proceedings had expressed scepticism about the FBI's tactics in interrogating the scientists.

On Thursday and Friday, the US government filed motions in federal courts to dismiss charges in five cases of Chinese researchers arrested for visa fraud last year. All of them pleaded not guilty to falsifying visa applications to conceal military ties as well as other charges.

The motions to dismiss the cases coincide with the Biden administration's Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visiting China today and tomorrow.

All five arrests occurred about a year ago when US-China relations were at a nadir, and now the world's two largest economies are seeking to navigate a troubled relationship. The Justice Department said in a statement that it was dismissing the cases in the "interest of justice".

US-based Chinese officials could not immediately be reached for comment on the development.

Court documents filed this month in two cases included FBI draft analysis that questioned how useful the investigation was in safeguarding technology developed in the United States. The report said that the visa application question about military service that ensnared the scientists was unclear.

Asked about the court filing, a Justice Department official answered by e-mail that the "draft analysis prompted follow-up questions and requests from defence counsel that we could not resolve before Monday's trial date". One of the cases was scheduled to start tomorrow. The official said that in most of the cases the sentences would be a year or less and that the defendants have had their liberty restricted for that time whether in jail or out on bail.

Defence lawyers have said their clients' only "crime" is running afoul of US-China politics.

REUTERS