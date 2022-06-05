US doctors urged to test patients for monkeypox

CHICAGO • US health officials have urged doctors to test for monkeypox if they suspect cases, saying there may be community-level spread but that the overall public health risk remained low.

So far, there have been 21 cases of the disease in at least 11 states in the United States.

Affected patients are isolating to help prevent spreading the virus, US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials told reporters.

The CDC said it was aware of 700 cases of monkeypox that have been reported globally outside of parts of Africa, where the disease is endemic. No deaths have been reported so far.

The agency is collaborating with global experts to learn more about how the outbreak began.

In a detailed report of 17 cases published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, most patients identified as men who have sex with men.

In many of the cases, the monkeypox rash started in the genital area, which could lead some doctors to diagnose it as a more common sexually transmitted infection such as herpes or syphilis.

Health officials believe community transmission is likely, which is why they want doctors to test patients if they have any reason to suspect monkeypox.

The CDC stressed that monkeypox is transmitted by close contact with monkeypox sores or someone who has the virus.

"Anyone can get monkeypox," said Dr Jennifer McQuiston, the deputy director of the division of high consequence pathogens and pathology at the CDC.

So far, the US has run 120 tests for monkeypox. Officials said the government has the capacity to run 1,000 tests a day.