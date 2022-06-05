US doctors urged to test patients for monkeypox

There may be community-level spread but overall risk to public is low, say health officials

CHICAGO • US health officials have urged doctors to test for monkeypox if they suspect cases, saying there may be community-level spread but that the overall public health risk remained low.

So far, there have been 21 cases of the disease in at least 11 states in the United States.

Affected patients are isolating to help prevent spreading the virus, US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials told reporters.

The CDC said it was aware of 700 cases of monkeypox that have been reported globally outside of parts of Africa, where the disease is endemic. No deaths have been reported so far.

The agency is collaborating with global experts to learn more about how the outbreak began.

In a detailed report of 17 cases published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, most patients identified as men who have sex with men.

In many of the cases, the monkeypox rash started in the genital area, which could lead some doctors to diagnose it as a more common sexually transmitted infection such as herpes or syphilis.

Health officials believe community transmission is likely, which is why they want doctors to test patients if they have any reason to suspect monkeypox.

The CDC stressed that monkeypox is transmitted by close contact with monkeypox sores or someone who has the virus.

"Anyone can get monkeypox," said Dr Jennifer McQuiston, the deputy director of the division of high consequence pathogens and pathology at the CDC.

So far, the US has run 120 tests for monkeypox. Officials said the government has the capacity to run 1,000 tests a day.

21

Number of monkeypox cases so far in at least 11 states in the United States.

Five-year-old in India found with monkeypox-like symptoms

NEW DELHI • Doctors at a private hospital in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh have detected monkeypox-like symptoms in a five-year-old girl, health officials said yesterday.

The officials said they had collected samples from the patient and sent them for testing at the National Institute of Virology in Pune city, Maharashtra state.

"Samples from a five-year-old girl were collected for testing for monkeypox, as a precautionary measure, as she had complaints of itching and rashes on her body," the chief medical officer of Ghaziabad city in Uttar Pradesh told the media.

"She has no other health issues and neither she nor any of her close contacts travelled abroad in the past one month."

The five-year-old girl visited the hospital on Friday because of an ear infection. While she was there, the doctor treating her noticed monkeypox-like lesions on her body.

"I saw lesions on her body and they seemed similar to monkeypox," a local newspaper quoted Dr B.P. Tyagi, a senior ear, nose and throat specialist, as saying.

"We immediately informed the health department and isolated the girl.

"The family told us that several children in the family had developed a similar infection and two of them have already recovered."

So far, no confirmed case of monkeypox has been found in India.

XINHUA

Currently, all US patients are in recovery or have already recovered. Those who still have a rash are being asked to stay home until they are fully recovered, the CDC said.

A patient is considered recovered when all of the sores have scabbed over, the scabs fall off and healthy skin has emerged.

Dr McQuiston said an analysis of the genetic sequences of US virus samples found that in most cases, it is similar to the variant circulating in Europe.

But US scientists identified two genetically distinct variants of the monkeypox virus among the US samples. Both share common ancestors with strains that have been present in Nigeria since at least 2017.

Dr McQuiston said it is possible that some form of the virus has been transmitting under the radar in the US, albeit on a very limited basis.

US officials said the government has ample vaccines, and is offering those to people who have had high-risk contact with infected individuals to prevent transmission of the virus.

The US has so far delivered about 1,200 vaccines and 100 courses of treatment.

REUTERS

 

