US dismisses Russian, Chinese claims of military-run biolabs in Ukraine

WASHINGTON • The United States has criticised China and Russia for promoting a conspiracy theory that the US military runs biolabs in Ukraine, escalating a dispute over attempts at misleading the public over the war in Europe.

"We took note of Russia's false claims about alleged US biological weapons labs and chemical weapons development in Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement yesterday. "We've also seen Chinese officials echo these conspiracy theories."

She described the allegations as "preposterous" and the "kind of disinformation operation we've seen repeatedly from the Russians over the years".

Ms Psaki also raised concern that Russia may now use chemical weapons. "Now that Russia has made these false claims... we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them," she said on Twitter.

Earlier this week, China accused the US military without evidence of operating "dangerous" biolabs in Ukraine, claims that were then circulated widely on state media in the world's No. 2 economy.

The comments mirrored the tactics Chinese diplomats previously used when questioned about the origins of Covid-19, and again referenced Fort Detrick in the US state of Maryland, which the Soviet Union falsely claimed in the 1980s was the source of the virus that causes Aids. Britain's Defence Ministry said allegations by Moscow that Kyiv is working on biological or nuclear weapons are "likely being amplified as part of a retrospective justification" for the invasion.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian hit back at Ms Psaki's comments yesterday at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

"It is wishful thinking to dispel concerns with a few words and irresponsible to call such misgivings of the world disinformation," he said.

Separately, a senior US defence official said on Wednesday that the US has seen indications that Russia's military in its assault on Ukraine is using so-called dumb bombs that are unguided and increase the risk of missing targets.

"We do have indications that the Russians are in fact dropping some dumb munitions," the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding that the US was observing "increasing damage to civilian infrastructure and civilian casualties".

The use of unguided munitions in urban settings, if confirmed, would bolster accusations about Russia's disregard for civilian casualties.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE