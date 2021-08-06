US developing plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated: Official

WASHINGTON • The Biden administration is developing a plan to require nearly all foreign visitors to the United States to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as part of eventually lifting travel restrictions that bar much of the world from entering the country, a White House official told Reuters.

The White House wants to reopen travel, which would boost business for the airlines and tourism industry, but is not ready to immediately lift restrictions because of the rising Covid-19 caseload and highly transmissible Delta variant, the official said.

President Joe Biden's administration has inter-agency groups working "to have a new system ready for when we can reopen travel", the official said on Wednesday, adding that the system includes "a phased approach that over time will mean, with limited exceptions, that foreign nationals travelling to the United States (from all countries) need to be fully vaccinated".

The extraordinary US travel restrictions were first imposed on China in January last year to address the spread of Covid-19. Numerous other countries have since been added to the list, most recently India in May.

The US currently bars most non-citizens who, within the past 14 days, have been in Britain, the 26 countries in the Schengen Area of Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

The official's comments were the strongest signal to date that the White House sees a path to unwinding those restrictions. Last month, Reuters reported that the US was considering requiring foreign visitors to be vaccinated as part of discussions on how to relax travel restrictions.

The official said that the "working groups are developing a policy and planning process to be prepared for when the time is right to transition to this new system".

The White House has held discussions with airlines and other parties about how it would implement a policy of requiring vaccines for foreign visitors. The administration must also answer questions such as what proof it would accept of vaccination and if it would accept vaccines that some countries are using but which have not yet been authorised by US regulators.

The White House inter-agency talks previously focused on requiring vaccines for nearly all foreign visitors arriving by air.

The official did not immediately answer questions about whether the administration is developing plans to also require visitors arriving from Mexico and Canada to be vaccinated before crossing land borders.

Meanwhile, the US rejected an appeal from the United Nations health agency for a moratorium on Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, and for rich countries to focus instead on supplying vaccines to poorer nations.

"We definitely feel that it is a false choice, and we can do both," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, adding that the US had donated more vaccines than any other country and was asking others to step up.

"Also in this country, (we) have enough supply to ensure that every American has access to a vaccine," she said.

"We will have enough supply to ensure if the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) decides that boosters are recommended for a portion of the population to provide those as well. We believe we can do both, and we don't need to make that choice."

The World Health Organisation has for months been sounding the alarm over a glaring and growing imbalance in vaccine availability against a disease that has killed more than four million people worldwide. About 4.3 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered globally, according to an Agence France-Presse count.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE