US deploying 1,000 more troops to Middle East

The United States has announced it will be deploying 1,000 more troops to the Middle East, citing concerns about a threat from Iran.

The deployment, which Washington said was defensive in nature, prompted Iranian President Hassan Rouhani yesterday to issue a note of restraint, saying Iran would not wage war against any nation. Tensions between Iran and the US have mounted since attacks on oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz shipping lane last Thursday, for which Washington has blamed Teheran.

