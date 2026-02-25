US Department of Justice withheld Epstein files on Trump abuse claim, says top-ranking Democrat

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON – The Department of Justice (DOJ) appears to have withheld from disclosure files on disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein related to a claim that US President Donald Trump sexually abused a minor, a top Democratic lawmaker said on Feb 25.

“Oversight Democrats can confirm that the DOJ appears to have illegally withheld FBI interviews with this survivor who accused President Trump of heinous crimes.



“Oversight Democrats will open a parallel investigation into this,” Democratic Representative Robert Garcia said in a statement.

Mr Garcia is the top-ranking Democrat on the House committee probing Epstein and how federal law enforcement handled its investigation into sex trafficking accusations against the financier.

Mr Trump has repeatedly said he cut ties with Epstein two decades ago and was not aware of the late financier’s activities. The president has also said he didn’t engage in wrongdoing.



In 2025, Trump strenuously opposed releasing the Epstein files but then signed legislation forcing their release after it was passed by Congress.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said the file that listed all FBI interviews with the victim was temporarily removed in order to do redactions and put back online on Feb 19. The spokeswoman said the department has not deleted any of the files and all documents responsive to the law have been produced unless they fall within a category that justifies being withheld.

The White House pointed to a Justice Department social media post saying “ALL responsive documents have been produced” unless there is a legitimate legal reason for withholding them.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee “should stop misleading the public while manufacturing outrage from their radical anti-Trump base”, the statement added.

A White House spokesperson previously cited the release of documents as evidence of its transparency and support for helping Epstein’s victims.

Ms Sara Guerrero, a spokesperson for Garcia, said the department “has yet to respond as to why these documents are missing, despite the active subpoena from the Oversight Committee that does not allow for withholding these documents.

“They are not addressing the missing files about the survivor and her allegations,” she added.

Legislation that Congress passed in 2025 to force disclosure of the Epstein files permits limited redactions for reasons such as to protect victims or classified information and to avoid jeopardizing ongoing criminal investigations.

“Under the Oversight Committee’s subpoena and the Epstein Files Transparency Act, these records must immediately be shared with Congress and the American public,” Mr Garcia said.

“Covering up direct evidence of a potential assault by the President of the United States is the most serious possible crime in this White House cover up.” BLOOMBERG