Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US Department of Justice charges Russian for targeting Palantir as foreign agent

Palantir CEO Alex Karp has publicly backed Ukraine, and the company has said it deployed its technology to the country.

WASHINGTON - A federal grand jury has indicted a Russian national on charges of acting as a foreign agent to target the technology and defence company Palantir and surveil its employees, according to court documents and two persons familiar with the matter.

Working with Russian collaborators, Igor D’iu allegedly travelled from Russia and stalked employees of what the Justice Department described in its affidavit and press release only as a Silicon Valley technology and defence company.

A person familiar with the investigation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, identified the company as Palantir Technologies Inc which has a large office in Palo Alto, California but is based in Florida.

D’iu took photos of employees’ computer screens while at a coffee shop near company offices, according to the affidavit.

He also followed a female staff member nearly 50km but stopped his pursuit after the employee contacted the police, prosecutors said.

“The allegations in this case describe a state-sponsored operation to target and harass employees of an American technology and defence company because of that company’s assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia,” Craig Missakian, the top federal prosecutor in San Francisco, said in a statement.

Russia’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp has publicly backed Ukraine, and the company has said it deployed its technology to the country.

Palantir did not respond to a request for comment.

One of the people, who is familiar with the company’s thinking, said the attempted breach was unsuccessful and will not change the company’s support for Ukraine.

The person added that Palantir is unlikely to be the only technology and defence company targeted by the Russians.

News of the alleged surveillance comes amid heightened scrutiny of tech company security after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned in the wake of extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of having Chinese intelligence ties.

D’iu, who is being held in federal custody, is charged with two counts related to his alleged work as a Russian agent, one count of interstate stalking and one count of fraud related to identification documents.

He faces up to 21 years in prison. Reuters could not immediately determine if he had appointed a lawyer.

Bloomberg first reported that Palantir was the target of the Russian surveillance campaign.

D’iu allegedly entered the United States through the Texas-Mexico border in July and searched for company employee addresses online in August, according to the indictment.

After following two employees on consecutive days out of the company’s Palo Alto offices in early September, he was contacted by local law enforcement.

FBI agents later found a falsified US passport, Russian passports, roughly US$18,000 (S$23,203) in cash and 10 handwritten addresses, at least five of which were linked with employees’ home addresses.

Prosecutors said his co-conspirators told him he was working for “the Motherland” and directed him to set up his computer near the tech company’s offices so they could try to obtain information from nearby employees.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov 24. REUTERS