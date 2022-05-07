US denies helping Ukraine 'target' Russian generals

WASHINGTON • The US Defence Department has denied that it provided intelligence on the locations of Russian generals on the battlefield so that Ukrainian forces could kill them.

Reacting to an explosive New York Times report on US support for Ukraine's military, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on Thursday said it was true that the United States supplies Kyiv's forces with military intelligence "to help Ukrainians defend their country".

"We do not provide intelligence on the location of senior military leaders on the battlefield or participate in the targeting decisions of the Ukrainian military," he said.

In a separate revelation, the US media reported later on Thursday that the US had shared intelligence that helped Ukraine sink the Russian warship Moskva last month, in a huge blow to President Vladimir Putin.

A US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Agence France-Presse that the US does not "provide specific targeting information on ships", while adding: "We do provide a range of intelligence to help the Ukrainians understand the threat posed by Russian ships in the Black Sea and to help them prepare to defend against potential sea-based assaults."

In a story first published by NBC, anonymous officials said Kyiv had asked Washington about a ship sailing in the Black Sea, whose location the US helped confirm, in addition to identifying it as the Moskva. However, the US did not know that Ukraine would target the flagship vessel, the officials cited by NBC said.

Ukraine has been particularly successful in attacking Russian command positions and, according to reports, came close last week to striking a location near the front lines in the Donbas region where Russia's top general, Valery Gerasimov, was believed to be visiting troops.

Ukraine forces may have shelled the location just a few hours after General Gerasimov left, the unconfirmed reports said.

The New York Times article that Mr Kirby refuted said that of the approximately dozen Russian generals killed by Ukrainian forces, "many" had been targeted with the help of US intelligence.

The newspaper said the US had provided details on the Russian military's mobile headquarters, which frequently change location.

It also reported that Ukrainian forces used that information in tandem with their own to conduct attacks on senior Russian officers. Mr Kirby said Ukraine makes its own decisions on whether to target a Russian leader or not.